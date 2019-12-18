Choosing Between Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) and Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares are down more than -51.06% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.02 to settle at $2.54. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR), on the other hand, is up 4.34% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $22.58 and has returned 1.85% during the past week.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) and Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) are the two most active stocks in the Marketing Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CCO to grow earnings at a 7.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SABR is expected to grow at a 3.53% annual rate. All else equal, CCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.35% for Sabre Corporation (SABR). CCO’s ROI is 7.30% while SABR has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that SABR’s business generates a higher return on investment than CCO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCO’s free cash flow was 0% while SABR converted 2.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SABR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. CCO has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.10 for SABR. This means that SABR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

CCO trades at a P/S of 0.43, compared to a forward P/E of 18.21, a P/B of 6.53, and a P/S of 1.56 for SABR. CCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CCO is currently priced at a -24.85% to its one-year price target of 3.38. Comparatively, SABR is -14.53% relative to its price target of 26.42. This suggests that CCO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. CCO has a beta of 0.82 and SABR’s beta is 0.76. SABR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CCO has a short ratio of 2.62 compared to a short interest of 3.34 for SABR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCO.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) beats Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCO is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CCO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CCO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CCO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.