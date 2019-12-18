Choosing Between Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) and Sogou Inc. (SOGO)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares are down more than -33.67% this year and recently decreased -0.90% or -$0.06 to settle at $6.62. Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO), on the other hand, is down -5.52% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.96 and has returned 2.27% during the past week.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BE to grow earnings at a 25.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SOGO is expected to grow at a 15.63% annual rate. All else equal, BE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. BE’s ROI is -23.90% while SOGO has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that SOGO’s business generates a higher return on investment than BE’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.17. Comparatively, SOGO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, BE’s free cash flow was 0% while SOGO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BE has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 2.80 for SOGO. This means that SOGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BE trades at a P/S of 0.81, compared to a forward P/E of 15.50, a P/B of 1.86, and a P/S of 1.69 for SOGO. BE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BE is currently priced at a -40.14% to its one-year price target of 11.06. Comparatively, SOGO is 1.43% relative to its price target of 4.89. This suggests that BE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BE has a short ratio of 5.48 compared to a short interest of 8.94 for SOGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BE.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) beats Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BE is growing fastly and has higher cash flow per share. In terms of valuation, BE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.