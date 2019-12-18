Choosing Between BlackBerry Limited (BB) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC)

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) shares are down more than -19.55% this year and recently increased 1.06% or $0.06 to settle at $5.72. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is up 42.98% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $47.94 and has returned 5.87% during the past week.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BB to grow earnings at a -2.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YUMC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, YUMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.5% for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC). BB’s ROI is 2.30% while YUMC has a ROI of 23.80%. The interpretation is that YUMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than BB’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, YUMC’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, BB’s free cash flow was 0% while YUMC converted 2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YUMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BB has a current ratio of 2.30 compared to 1.40 for YUMC. This means that BB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.01 for YUMC. BB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BB trades at a forward P/E of 40.28, a P/B of 1.23, and a P/S of 3.23, compared to a forward P/E of 24.85, a P/B of 5.98, and a P/S of 2.09 for YUMC. BB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. BB is currently priced at a -25.23% to its one-year price target of 7.65. Comparatively, YUMC is -7.74% relative to its price target of 51.96. This suggests that BB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BB has a short ratio of 5.16 compared to a short interest of 6.57 for YUMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BB.

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) beats BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YUMC higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YUMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,