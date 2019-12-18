Choosing Between Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) shares are up more than 63.07% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.57 to settle at $86.36. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC), on the other hand, is up 17.61% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $43.00 and has returned 0.44% during the past week.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) are the two most active stocks in the Electronics Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BBY to grow earnings at a 7.25% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MIC is expected to grow at a 5.50% annual rate. All else equal, BBY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.71% for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC). BBY’s ROI is 31.90% while MIC has a ROI of 3.10%. The interpretation is that BBY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MIC’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BBY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, MIC’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBY’s free cash flow was -0.05% while MIC converted -2.55% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BBY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BBY has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.50 for MIC. This means that MIC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BBY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.93 for MIC. MIC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BBY trades at a forward P/E of 13.88, a P/B of 7.28, and a P/S of 0.52, compared to a forward P/E of 22.16, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 2.14 for MIC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BBY is currently priced at a 0.5% to its one-year price target of 85.93. Comparatively, MIC is 1.18% relative to its price target of 42.50. This suggests that BBY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. BBY has a beta of 1.15 and MIC’s beta is 1.40. BBY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BBY has a short ratio of 4.10 compared to a short interest of 4.02 for MIC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MIC.

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) beats Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BBY is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BBY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BBY is more undervalued relative to its price target.