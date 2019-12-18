Choosing Between Apache Corporation (APA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) shares are down more than -14.40% this year and recently increased 1.81% or $0.4 to settle at $22.47. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR), on the other hand, is up 430.19% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $65.85 and has returned -7.07% during the past week.

Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) and Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ARWR is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, ARWR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 47.13% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR). APA’s ROI is 5.70% while ARWR has a ROI of 24.90%. The interpretation is that ARWR’s business generates a higher return on investment than APA’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. APA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.37. Comparatively, ARWR’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, APA’s free cash flow was -1.87% while ARWR converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARWR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. APA has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 2.70 for ARWR. This means that ARWR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ARWR. APA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APA trades at a forward P/E of 449.40, a P/B of 1.34, and a P/S of 1.36, compared to a P/B of 25.62, and a P/S of 39.56 for ARWR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. APA is currently priced at a -16.16% to its one-year price target of 26.80. Comparatively, ARWR is -1.08% relative to its price target of 66.57. This suggests that APA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. APA has a beta of 1.91 and ARWR’s beta is 2.02. APA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. APA has a short ratio of 3.61 compared to a short interest of 7.07 for ARWR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APA.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) beats Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARWR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.