Choosing Between Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) shares are up more than 26.58% this year and recently increased 1.05% or $0.56 to settle at $53.48. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB), on the other hand, is up 43.20% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $69.27 and has returned -1.25% during the past week.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) and W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LNT to grow earnings at a 5.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WRB is expected to grow at a 7.14% annual rate. All else equal, WRB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.41% for W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB). LNT’s ROI is 6.10% while WRB has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that WRB’s business generates a higher return on investment than LNT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.92. Comparatively, WRB’s free cash flow per share was +2.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, LNT’s free cash flow was -6.25% while WRB converted 5.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WRB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LNT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.32 versus a D/E of 0.39 for WRB. LNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LNT trades at a forward P/E of 22.19, a P/B of 2.57, and a P/S of 3.51, compared to a forward P/E of 23.15, a P/B of 2.18, and a P/S of 1.61 for WRB. LNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LNT is currently priced at a 2.85% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, WRB is 3.7% relative to its price target of 66.80. This suggests that LNT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. LNT has a beta of 0.20 and WRB’s beta is 0.64. LNT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LNT has a short ratio of 5.94 compared to a short interest of 2.70 for WRB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WRB.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) beats Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WRB is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WRB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, WRB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.