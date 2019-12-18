Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Go Head-to-head

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW), on the other hand, is down -7.52% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $77.77 and has returned 2.60% during the past week.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – TV industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CETV to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CHRW is expected to grow at a 5.52% annual rate. All else equal, CHRW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.29% for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). CETV’s ROI is 14.70% while CHRW has a ROI of 23.10%. The interpretation is that CHRW’s business generates a higher return on investment than CETV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CETV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, CHRW’s free cash flow per share was +0.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, CETV’s free cash flow was 0% while CHRW converted 0.52% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CHRW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CETV has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 1.90 for CHRW. This means that CETV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CETV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.22 versus a D/E of 0.78 for CHRW. CETV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CETV trades at a P/B of 4.50, and a P/S of 1.52, compared to a forward P/E of 17.78, a P/B of 6.34, and a P/S of 0.68 for CHRW. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CETV is currently priced at a 55.17% to its one-year price target of 2.90. Comparatively, CHRW is -4.13% relative to its price target of 81.12. This suggests that CHRW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CETV has a beta of 1.21 and CHRW’s beta is 0.61. CHRW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CETV has a short ratio of 0.79 compared to a short interest of 11.18 for CHRW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CETV.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) beats Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CHRW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. CHRW is more undervalued relative to its price target.