Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (CDEV) and Crocs, Inc. (CROX) Go Head-to-head

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares are down more than -60.80% this year and recently increased 4.98% or $0.21 to settle at $4.32. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), on the other hand, is up 48.46% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $38.57 and has returned 8.36% during the past week.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CDEV to grow earnings at a -8.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CROX is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, CROX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.12% for Crocs, Inc. (CROX). CDEV’s ROI is 5.90% while CROX has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that CROX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CDEV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CDEV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.52. Comparatively, CROX’s free cash flow per share was +1.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, CDEV’s free cash flow was -0.02% while CROX converted 7.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CROX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CDEV has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.70 for CROX. This means that CROX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CDEV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CROX. CDEV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CDEV trades at a forward P/E of 14.35, a P/B of 0.35, and a P/S of 1.39, compared to a forward P/E of 19.55, a P/B of 22.69, and a P/S of 2.22 for CROX. CDEV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CDEV is currently priced at a -34.45% to its one-year price target of 6.59. Comparatively, CROX is -10.01% relative to its price target of 42.86. This suggests that CDEV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CDEV has a beta of 1.84 and CROX’s beta is 0.97. CROX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CDEV has a short ratio of 2.54 compared to a short interest of 2.42 for CROX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CROX.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) beats Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CROX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CDEV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CROX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.