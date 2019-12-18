Cellectis S.A. (CLLS) vs. At Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Cellectis S.A. have increased by more than 8.29% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 15.28% or $2.39 and now trades at $18.03. The shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN), has jumped by 20.51% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $52.48 and have been able to report a change of 4.00% over the past one week.

The stock of Cellectis S.A. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of CLLS is -25.60% while that of XLRN is -42.60%. These figures suggest that CLLS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of XLRN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CLLS’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.12, while that of XLRN is also a negative -0.25.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CLLS is 8.00 and that of XLRN is 14.00. This implies that it is easier for CLLS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than XLRN. The debt ratio of CLLS is 0.14 compared to 0.00 for XLRN. CLLS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than XLRN.

CLLS currently trades at a P/B of 2.25, and a P/S of 37.99 while XLRN trades at a P/B of 5.97, and a P/S of 71.58. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CLLS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CLLS is currently at a -54.72% to its one-year price target of 39.82. Looking at its rival pricing, XLRN is at a -10.91% relative to its price target of 58.91.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CLLS is given a 1.70 while 2.00 placed for XLRN. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for XLRN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CLLS is 3.09 while that of XLRN is just 12.94. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CLLS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Acceleron Pharma Inc. defeats that of Cellectis S.A. when the two are compared, with XLRN taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. XLRN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, XLRN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for XLRN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.