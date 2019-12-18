Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) vs. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA): Comparing the Resorts & Casinos Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) shares are down more than -4.69% this year and recently decreased -0.97% or -$0.46 to settle at $46.99. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), on the other hand, is up 23.44% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $16.85 and has returned 0.78% during the past week.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) and Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CCL to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NTLA is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, NTLA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) has an EBITDA margin of 26.6%. This suggests that CCL underlying business is more profitable

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CCL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.68. Comparatively, NTLA’s free cash flow per share was -0.54. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCL’s free cash flow was 1.9% while NTLA converted -0.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CCL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CCL has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 7.90 for NTLA. This means that NTLA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CCL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 0.02 for NTLA. CCL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CCL trades at a forward P/E of 10.62, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 1.52, compared to a P/B of 2.97, and a P/S of 20.98 for NTLA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CCL is currently priced at a -2.1% to its one-year price target of 48.00. Comparatively, NTLA is -39.93% relative to its price target of 28.05. This suggests that NTLA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CCL has a beta of 1.10 and NTLA’s beta is 2.84. CCL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CCL has a short ratio of 4.44 compared to a short interest of 16.84 for NTLA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCL.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) beats Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CCL is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CCL is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CCL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.