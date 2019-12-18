Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) vs. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID): Which is the Better Investment?

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares are down more than -25.32% this year and recently decreased -1.18% or -$0.2 to settle at $16.69. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID), on the other hand, is up 54.34% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $3.38 and has returned 6.62% during the past week.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) and Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect COG to grow earnings at a 32.62% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SID is expected to grow at a 22.30% annual rate. All else equal, COG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG) has an EBITDA margin of 64.9%. This suggests that COG underlying business is more profitable COG’s ROI is 18.70% while SID has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that COG’s business generates a higher return on investment than SID’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. COG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, SID’s free cash flow per share was +0.77. On a percent-of-sales basis, COG’s free cash flow was 1.68% while SID converted 17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SID is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. COG has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.10 for SID. This means that COG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. COG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.55 versus a D/E of 3.36 for SID. SID is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

COG trades at a forward P/E of 13.10, a P/B of 3.11, and a P/S of 2.94, compared to a forward P/E of 6.81, a P/B of 2.15, and a P/S of 0.78 for SID. COG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. COG is currently priced at a -23.02% to its one-year price target of 21.68. Comparatively, SID is 10.46% relative to its price target of 3.06. This suggests that COG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. COG has a beta of 0.47 and SID’s beta is 1.96. COG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. COG has a short ratio of 3.12 compared to a short interest of 2.00 for SID. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SID.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) beats Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. COG is more undervalued relative to its price target.