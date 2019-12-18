Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis American Express Company (AXP) or At Ferroglobe PLC (GSM)?

The shares of American Express Company have increased by more than 31.08% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.03% or $1.27 and now trades at $124.95. The shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM), has slumped by -41.00% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $0.94 and have been able to report a change of 25.06% over the past one week.

The stock of American Express Company and Ferroglobe PLC were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that AXP will grow it’s earning at a 9.80% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to GSM which will have a positive growth at a 20.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of GSM implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AXP has an EBITDA margin of 13.02%, this implies that the underlying business of GSM is more profitable. The ROI of AXP is 4.20% while that of GSM is 6.90%. These figures suggest that GSM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of AXP.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AXP’s free cash flow per share is a negative -4.03, while that of GSM is also a negative -3.87.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of AXP is 5.85 compared to 0.95 for GSM. AXP can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GSM.

AXP currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.88, a P/B of 4.48, and a P/S of 2.33 while GSM trades at a P/B of 0.24, and a P/S of 0.08. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AXP is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AXP is currently at a -5.31% to its one-year price target of 131.96. Looking at its rival pricing, GSM is at a -28.79% relative to its price target of 1.32.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AXP is given a 2.40 while 2.70 placed for GSM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GSM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AXP is 2.47 while that of GSM is just 2.93. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for AXP stock.

Conclusion

The stock of American Express Company defeats that of Ferroglobe PLC when the two are compared, with AXP taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. AXP happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, AXP is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for AXP is better on when it is viewed on short interest.