BP p.l.c. (BP) vs. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI): Breaking Down the Major Integrated Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) shares are down more than -0.87% this year and recently increased 0.40% or $0.15 to settle at $37.59. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI), on the other hand, is up 20.19% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $41.44 and has returned -0.91% during the past week.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) and CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BP to grow earnings at a 31.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVI is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, BP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 14.36% for CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI). BP’s ROI is 4.60% while CVI has a ROI of 20.30%. The interpretation is that CVI’s business generates a higher return on investment than BP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, CVI’s free cash flow per share was +1.63. On a percent-of-sales basis, BP’s free cash flow was 0.02% while CVI converted 2.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CVI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BP has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 2.20 for CVI. This means that CVI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CVI. BP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BP trades at a forward P/E of 11.14, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 15.67, a P/B of 2.91, and a P/S of 0.64 for CVI. BP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BP is currently priced at a -23.07% to its one-year price target of 48.86. Comparatively, CVI is -7.4% relative to its price target of 44.75. This suggests that BP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BP has a beta of 0.77 and CVI’s beta is 1.32. BP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BP has a short ratio of 0.78 compared to a short interest of 3.61 for CVI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BP.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) beats CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BP is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, BP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.