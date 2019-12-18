Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) vs. Masco Corporation (MAS): Which is the Better Investment?

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares are up more than 26.63% this year and recently decreased -1.00% or -$0.45 to settle at $44.75. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), on the other hand, is up 62.28% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $47.45 and has returned 3.51% during the past week.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BSX to grow earnings at a 11.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MAS is expected to grow at a 8.65% annual rate. All else equal, BSX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.72% for Masco Corporation (MAS). BSX’s ROI is 10.70% while MAS has a ROI of 33.20%. The interpretation is that MAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than BSX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, MAS’s free cash flow per share was +1.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, BSX’s free cash flow was 3.83% while MAS converted 3.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. BSX has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.50 for MAS. This means that MAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BSX trades at a forward P/E of 24.94, a P/B of 6.43, and a P/S of 6.00, compared to a forward P/E of 18.28, and a P/S of 1.75 for MAS. BSX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BSX is currently priced at a -7.46% to its one-year price target of 48.36. Comparatively, MAS is -8.34% relative to its price target of 51.77. This suggests that MAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BSX has a beta of 0.78 and MAS’s beta is 1.43. BSX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BSX has a short ratio of 1.76 compared to a short interest of 6.75 for MAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BSX.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) beats Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MAS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MAS is more undervalued relative to its price target.