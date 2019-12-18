Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (BLMN) and ADT Inc. (ADT) Go Head-to-head

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares are up more than 23.76% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $0.26 to settle at $22.14. ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT), on the other hand, is up 49.14% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $8.28 and has returned -3.20% during the past week.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) and ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BLMN to grow earnings at a 5.96% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADT is expected to grow at a 6.66% annual rate. All else equal, ADT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49.84% for ADT Inc. (ADT). BLMN’s ROI is 13.50% while ADT has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that BLMN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. BLMN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, ADT’s free cash flow per share was +0.41. On a percent-of-sales basis, BLMN’s free cash flow was 0.08% while ADT converted 6.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BLMN has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 0.90 for ADT. This means that ADT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BLMN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 7.76 versus a D/E of 2.65 for ADT. BLMN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BLMN trades at a forward P/E of 12.90, a P/B of 13.34, and a P/S of 0.47, compared to a forward P/E of 7.95, a P/B of 1.65, and a P/S of 1.22 for ADT. BLMN is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BLMN is currently priced at a -6.62% to its one-year price target of 23.71. Comparatively, ADT is -10.97% relative to its price target of 9.30. This suggests that ADT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BLMN has a short ratio of 2.90 compared to a short interest of 19.90 for ADT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BLMN.

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) beats Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADT generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ADT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ADT is more undervalued relative to its price target.