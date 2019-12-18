Bank of America Corporation (BAC) vs. Gerdau S.A. (GGB): Comparing the Money Center Banks Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) shares are up more than 42.21% this year and recently increased 0.98% or $0.34 to settle at $35.04. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB), on the other hand, is up 17.02% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $4.40 and has returned 4.27% during the past week.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) and Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect BAC to grow earnings at a 7.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GGB is expected to grow at a 25.43% annual rate. All else equal, GGB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has an EBITDA margin of 63.14%. This suggests that BAC underlying business is more profitable BAC’s ROI is 5.30% while GGB has a ROI of 10.10%. The interpretation is that GGB’s business generates a higher return on investment than BAC’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BAC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, GGB’s free cash flow per share was +1.00. On a percent-of-sales basis, BAC’s free cash flow was -1.63% while GGB converted 13.62% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GGB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BAC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.93 versus a D/E of 0.63 for GGB. BAC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BAC trades at a forward P/E of 11.72, a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 4.40, compared to a forward P/E of 13.84, a P/B of 1.12, and a P/S of 0.70 for GGB. BAC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. BAC is currently priced at a 2.04% to its one-year price target of 34.34. Comparatively, GGB is -8.14% relative to its price target of 4.79. This suggests that GGB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BAC has a beta of 1.64 and GGB’s beta is 1.96. BAC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BAC has a short ratio of 1.96 compared to a short interest of 6.79 for GGB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAC.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) beats Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GGB is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GGB is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, GGB is more undervalued relative to its price target.