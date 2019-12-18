Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) vs. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (CBAY): Breaking Down the Foreign Money Center Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares are down more than -7.14% this year and recently increased 0.24% or $0.01 to settle at $4.16. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), on the other hand, is down -78.14% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.72 and has returned 1.18% during the past week.

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) and CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SAN to grow earnings at a 6.37% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) has an EBITDA margin of 744.45%. This suggests that SAN underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SAN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.32. Comparatively, CBAY’s free cash flow per share was -0.34.

SAN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.58 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CBAY. SAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SAN trades at a forward P/E of 7.92, a P/B of 0.62, and a P/S of 1.20, compared to a P/B of 0.56, for CBAY. SAN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SAN is currently priced at a -14.23% to its one-year price target of 4.85. Comparatively, CBAY is -25.54% relative to its price target of 2.31. This suggests that CBAY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SAN has a beta of 1.17 and CBAY’s beta is 1.09. CBAY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SAN has a short ratio of 1.48 compared to a short interest of 3.51 for CBAY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAN.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) beats Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CBAY is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CBAY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CBAY is more undervalued relative to its price target.