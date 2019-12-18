Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) vs. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB): Breaking Down the Foreign Regional Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) shares are up more than 2.54% this year and recently increased 2.22% or $0.24 to settle at $11.04. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), on the other hand, is down -24.73% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $5.57 and has returned 10.52% during the past week.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) and Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BSBR to grow earnings at a 17.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PACB is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, PACB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. BSBR’s ROI is 20.90% while PACB has a ROI of -78.40%. The interpretation is that BSBR’s business generates a higher return on investment than PACB’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. BSBR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.04. Comparatively, PACB’s free cash flow per share was -0.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, BSBR’s free cash flow was 18.18% while PACB converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BSBR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BSBR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.88 versus a D/E of 0.30 for PACB. BSBR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BSBR trades at a forward P/E of 10.58, a P/B of 1.69, and a P/S of 2.36, compared to a P/B of 16.88, and a P/S of 10.16 for PACB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BSBR is currently priced at a -16.11% to its one-year price target of 13.16. Comparatively, PACB is -24.53% relative to its price target of 7.38. This suggests that PACB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BSBR has a beta of 0.81 and PACB’s beta is 1.71. BSBR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. BSBR has a short ratio of 4.87 compared to a short interest of 11.90 for PACB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BSBR.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) beats Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BSBR generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BSBR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, BSBR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.