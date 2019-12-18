Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) vs. Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC): Breaking Down the Foreign Regional Banks Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) shares are up more than 7.72% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $0.1 to settle at $8.51. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC), on the other hand, is up 12.81% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $27.22 and has returned 5.10% during the past week.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) and Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect BBD to grow earnings at a 17.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SFNC is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, BBD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 107.75% for Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BBD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.32. Comparatively, SFNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBD’s free cash flow was -4.18% while SFNC converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SFNC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BBD trades at a forward P/E of 9.78, a P/B of 1.87, compared to a forward P/E of 11.43, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 4.20 for SFNC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BBD is currently priced at a -19.11% to its one-year price target of 10.52. Comparatively, SFNC is -2.19% relative to its price target of 27.83. This suggests that BBD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BBD has a short ratio of 1.96 compared to a short interest of 4.41 for SFNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBD.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) beats Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BBD is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BBD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BBD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BBD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.