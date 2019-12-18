Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) vs. MetLife, Inc. (MET): Comparing the Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares are down more than -52.62% this year and recently decreased -7.48% or -$0.19 to settle at $2.35. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET), on the other hand, is up 24.62% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $51.17 and has returned 3.81% during the past week.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) and MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, MET is expected to grow at a 6.50% annual rate. All else equal, MET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 12.5% for MetLife, Inc. (MET).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ACB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.20. Comparatively, MET’s free cash flow per share was +3.95. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACB’s free cash flow was -0.12% while MET converted 5.35% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ACB trades at a P/B of 0.68, compared to a forward P/E of 8.46, a P/B of 0.70, and a P/S of 0.69 for MET. ACB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ACB has a short ratio of 7.31 compared to a short interest of 1.82 for MET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MET.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) beats MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. ACB higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ACB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,