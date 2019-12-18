ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) vs. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) shares are up more than 626.35% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.05 to settle at $20.12. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR), on the other hand, is up 19.68% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $21.61 and has returned 3.89% during the past week.

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) and KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ARQL to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KAR is expected to grow at a 4.30% annual rate. All else equal, ARQL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 21.63% for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (KAR). ARQL’s ROI is -14.60% while KAR has a ROI of 12.50%. The interpretation is that KAR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARQL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARQL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, KAR’s free cash flow per share was +0.61. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARQL’s free cash flow was -0.04% while KAR converted 2.08% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KAR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ARQL has a current ratio of 8.30 compared to 1.30 for KAR. This means that ARQL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARQL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 1.16 for KAR. KAR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARQL trades at a P/B of 15.84, and a P/S of 504.17, compared to a forward P/E of 14.74, a P/B of 1.73, and a P/S of 0.92 for KAR. ARQL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ARQL is currently priced at a 18.35% to its one-year price target of 17.00. Comparatively, KAR is -16.6% relative to its price target of 25.91. This suggests that KAR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. ARQL has a beta of 2.21 and KAR’s beta is 1.02. KAR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ARQL has a short ratio of 4.88 compared to a short interest of 7.32 for KAR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARQL.

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) beats ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KAR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, KAR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, KAR is more undervalued relative to its price target.