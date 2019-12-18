Are These Stocks A Sure Bet? – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY), Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO)

The shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have increased by more than 59.85% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.97% or -$3.57 and now trades at $116.55. The shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), has jumped by 2.19% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $47.12 and have been able to report a change of 6.49% over the past one week.

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that ALNY will grow it’s earning at a 46.09% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to AGIO which will have a positive growth at a 40.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ALNY implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that AGIO ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ALNY.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ALNY’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.3, while that of AGIO is also a negative -0.09.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ALNY is 5.40 and that of AGIO is 5.30. This implies that it is easier for ALNY to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than AGIO. The debt ratio of ALNY is 0.00 compared to 0.00 for AGIO. AGIO can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ALNY.

ALNY currently trades at a P/B of 7.89, and a P/S of 78.72 while AGIO trades at a P/B of 6.18, and a P/S of 27.51. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ALNY is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ALNY is currently at a -6.72% to its one-year price target of 124.95. Looking at its rival pricing, AGIO is at a -27% relative to its price target of 64.55.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ALNY is given a 1.90 while 1.80 placed for AGIO. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ALNY stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ALNY is 7.62 while that of AGIO is just 10.45. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ALNY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. defeats that of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. when the two are compared, with ALNY taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. ALNY happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ALNY is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ALNY is better on when it is viewed on short interest.