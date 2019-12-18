Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) vs. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI): Comparing the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are up more than 85.68% this year and recently increased 1.38% or $0.83 to settle at $60.79. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is down -94.24% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $0.21 and has returned 9.84% during the past week.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AMAT to grow earnings at a 8.53% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) has an EBITDA margin of 26.49%. This suggests that AMAT underlying business is more profitable AMAT’s ROI is 37.20% while GHSI has a ROI of -192.00%. The interpretation is that AMAT’s business generates a higher return on investment than GHSI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AMAT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, GHSI’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMAT’s free cash flow was 3.61% while GHSI converted -0.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMAT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AMAT has a current ratio of 2.70 compared to 13.40 for GHSI. This means that GHSI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMAT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.65 versus a D/E of 0.00 for GHSI. AMAT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMAT trades at a forward P/E of 13.89, a P/B of 6.96, and a P/S of 3.88, compared to a P/B of 0.96, and a P/S of 16.06 for GHSI. AMAT is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AMAT is currently priced at a -9.32% to its one-year price target of 67.04.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AMAT has a short ratio of 2.62 compared to a short interest of 0.18 for GHSI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GHSI.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) beats Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GHSI is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GHSI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, GHSI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.