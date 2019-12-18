Apple Inc. (AAPL) vs. The Western Union Company (WU): Breaking Down the Electronic Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up more than 77.77% this year and recently increased 0.20% or $0.55 to settle at $280.41. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), on the other hand, is up 57.44% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $26.86 and has returned 0.19% during the past week.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) are the two most active stocks in the Electronic Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AAPL to grow earnings at a 9.86% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WU is expected to grow at a 2.61% annual rate. All else equal, AAPL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 32.88% for The Western Union Company (WU). AAPL’s ROI is 26.90% while WU has a ROI of 32.20%. The interpretation is that WU’s business generates a higher return on investment than AAPL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AAPL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.02. Comparatively, WU’s free cash flow per share was +0.40. On a percent-of-sales basis, AAPL’s free cash flow was 5.16% while WU converted 3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AAPL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AAPL trades at a forward P/E of 18.81, a P/B of 13.92, and a P/S of 4.84, compared to a forward P/E of 13.61, and a P/S of 2.08 for WU. AAPL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AAPL is currently priced at a 6.68% to its one-year price target of 262.85. Comparatively, WU is 15.03% relative to its price target of 23.35. This suggests that AAPL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AAPL has a beta of 1.23 and WU’s beta is 0.81. WU’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AAPL has a short ratio of 2.49 compared to a short interest of 9.60 for WU. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AAPL.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) beats Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WU is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,