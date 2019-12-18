Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) vs. Walmart Inc. (WMT): Which is the Better Investment?

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) shares are down more than -46.51% this year and recently increased 2.22% or $0.13 to settle at $5.98. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), on the other hand, is up 29.40% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $120.54 and has returned 0.99% during the past week.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) and Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AM to grow earnings at a 50.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WMT is expected to grow at a 5.18% annual rate. All else equal, AM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.19. Comparatively, WMT’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, AM’s free cash flow was -0.07% while WMT converted -0.2% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AM has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 0.80 for WMT. This means that WMT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.75 versus a D/E of 0.76 for WMT. WMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AM trades at a forward P/E of 6.41, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 5.50, compared to a forward P/E of 23.07, a P/B of 4.78, and a P/S of 0.65 for WMT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AM is currently priced at a -25.25% to its one-year price target of 8.00. Comparatively, WMT is -7.45% relative to its price target of 130.24. This suggests that AM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AM has a short ratio of 7.02 compared to a short interest of 3.23 for WMT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WMT.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) beats Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AM is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, AM is more undervalued relative to its price target.