Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) vs. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX): Which is the Better Investment?

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) shares are down more than -2.75% this year and recently increased 1.17% or $0.11 to settle at $9.55. McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX), on the other hand, is down -42.86% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $1.04 and has returned -5.45% during the past week.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) and McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect NLY to grow earnings at a -3.46% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. NLY’s ROI is 0.10% while MUX has a ROI of -8.10%. The interpretation is that NLY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MUX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NLY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.76. Comparatively, MUX’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, NLY’s free cash flow was -47.8% while MUX converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MUX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

NLY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.42 versus a D/E of 0.10 for MUX. NLY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

NLY trades at a forward P/E of 9.00, a P/B of 1.05, compared to a P/B of 0.79, and a P/S of 3.33 for MUX. NLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. NLY is currently priced at a 1.38% to its one-year price target of 9.42. Comparatively, MUX is -64.51% relative to its price target of 2.93. This suggests that MUX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. NLY has a beta of 0.44 and MUX’s beta is -0.68. MUX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. NLY has a short ratio of 2.58 compared to a short interest of 12.60 for MUX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NLY.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) beats Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MUX generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MUX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, MUX is more undervalued relative to its price target.