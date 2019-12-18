Analyzing the Statistics for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) and At Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

The shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. have increased by more than 69.25% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.48% or $0.43 and now trades at $90.38. The shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), has jumped by 44.76% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $52.78 and have been able to report a change of 11.87% over the past one week.

The stock of Tyson Foods, Inc. and Zogenix, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that TSN will grow it’s earning at a 9.60% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to ZGNX which will have a positive growth at a 8.80% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of TSN implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TSN has an EBITDA margin of 10.12%, this implies that the underlying business of TSN is more profitable. These figures suggest that TSN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ZGNX.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TSN is 1.30 and that of ZGNX is 3.00. This implies that it is easier for TSN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ZGNX. The debt ratio of TSN is 0.85 compared to 0.00 for ZGNX. TSN can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ZGNX.

TSN currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.34, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 0.77 while ZGNX trades at a P/B of 9.07, and a P/S of 1357.07. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TSN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TSN is currently at a -8.13% to its one-year price target of 98.38. Looking at its rival pricing, ZGNX is at a -16.22% relative to its price target of 63.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TSN is given a 1.80 while 1.50 placed for ZGNX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TSN stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TSN is 1.68 while that of ZGNX is just 17.46. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TSN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Zogenix, Inc. defeats that of Tyson Foods, Inc. when the two are compared, with ZGNX taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ZGNX happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ZGNX is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ZGNX is better on when it is viewed on short interest.