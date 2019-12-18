Analyzing the Statistics for GameStop Corp. (GME) and At Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

The shares of GameStop Corp. have decreased by more than -51.98% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 10.18% or $0.56 and now trades at $6.06. The shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), has jumped by 29.19% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $119.32 and have been able to report a change of 2.44% over the past one week.

The stock of GameStop Corp. and Lowe’s Companies, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of GME is -35.50% while that of LOW is 14.80%. These figures suggest that LOW ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GME.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, GME’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.41, while that of LOW is also a negative -0.42.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for GME is 1.20 and that of LOW is 1.00. This implies that it is easier for GME to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LOW. The debt ratio of GME is 0.68 compared to 7.26 for LOW. LOW can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than GME.

GME currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.68, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 0.06 while LOW trades at a forward P/E of 17.86, a P/B of 37.29, and a P/S of 1.28. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, GME is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of GME is currently at a 32.31% to its one-year price target of 4.58. Looking at its rival pricing, LOW is at a -9.91% relative to its price target of 132.44.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), GME is given a 3.10 while 2.00 placed for LOW. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GME stocks.

Conclusion

The stock of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. defeats that of GameStop Corp. when the two are compared, with LOW taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. LOW happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LOW is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LOW is better on when it is viewed on short interest.