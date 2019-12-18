Analytical Comparison: New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) vs. At Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)

The shares of New Residential Investment Corp. have increased by more than 14.22% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 3.05% or $0.48 and now trades at $16.23. The shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK), has slumped by -50.02% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $11.48 and have been able to report a change of 23.18% over the past one week.

The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. NRZ has an EBITDA margin of 101.93%, this implies that the underlying business of NRZ is more profitable. These figures suggest that NRZ ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SRRK.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of NRZ is 4.52 compared to 0.00 for SRRK. NRZ can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SRRK.

NRZ currently trades at a forward P/E of 7.67, a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 3.22 while SRRK trades at a P/B of 2.75, and a P/S of 26.89. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NRZ is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of NRZ is currently at a -9.83% to its one-year price target of 18.00. Looking at its rival pricing, SRRK is at a -58.51% relative to its price target of 27.67.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), NRZ is given a 1.80 while 1.50 placed for SRRK. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NRZ stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for NRZ is 4.48 while that of SRRK is just 23.77. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NRZ stock.

Conclusion

The stock of New Residential Investment Corp. defeats that of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation when the two are compared, with NRZ taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. NRZ happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NRZ is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NRZ is better on when it is viewed on short interest.