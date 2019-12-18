Analytical Comparison: Inseego Corp. (INSG) vs. At G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

The shares of Inseego Corp. have increased by more than 68.92% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.94% or $0.33 and now trades at $7.01. The shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII), has jumped by 18.79% year to date as of 12/17/2019. The shares currently trade at $33.13 and have been able to report a change of 11.06% over the past one week.

The stock of Inseego Corp. and G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that INSG will grow it’s earning at a 20.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to GIII which will have a positive growth at a 3.10% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of INSG implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. INSG has an EBITDA margin of 12.19%, this implies that the underlying business of INSG is more profitable. The ROI of INSG is 12.80% while that of GIII is 11.70%. These figures suggest that INSG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of GIII.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, INSG’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of GIII is negative -2.53.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for INSG is 0.40 and that of GIII is 2.40. This implies that it is easier for INSG to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than GIII.

INSG currently trades at a forward P/E of 146.04, and a P/S of 2.58 while GIII trades at a forward P/E of 10.94, a P/B of 1.26, and a P/S of 0.50. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, GIII is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of INSG is currently at a -6.53% to its one-year price target of 7.50. Looking at its rival pricing, GIII is at a 7.81% relative to its price target of 30.73.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), INSG is given a 2.00 while 2.40 placed for GIII. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for GIII stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for INSG is 9.39 while that of GIII is just 9.73. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for INSG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. defeats that of Inseego Corp. when the two are compared, with GIII taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. GIII happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, GIII is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for GIII is better on when it is viewed on short interest.