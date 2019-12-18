Americold Realty Trust (COLD) vs. Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Comparing the REIT – Industrial Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares are up more than 29.01% this year and recently decreased -0.33% or -$0.11 to settle at $32.95. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), on the other hand, is up 28.04% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $58.82 and has returned 5.20% during the past week.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect COLD to grow earnings at a 2.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RIO is expected to grow at a -7.10% annual rate. All else equal, COLD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) has an EBITDA margin of 10.65%. This suggests that COLD underlying business is more profitable COLD’s ROI is 6.30% while RIO has a ROI of 23.70%. The interpretation is that RIO’s business generates a higher return on investment than COLD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. COLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, RIO’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, COLD’s free cash flow was 0.96% while RIO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

COLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.02 versus a D/E of 0.36 for RIO. COLD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

COLD trades at a forward P/E of 42.19, a P/B of 3.45, and a P/S of 3.77, compared to a forward P/E of 10.26, a P/B of 2.43, and a P/S of 2.39 for RIO. COLD is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. COLD is currently priced at a -17.75% to its one-year price target of 40.06. Comparatively, RIO is 4.07% relative to its price target of 56.52. This suggests that COLD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. COLD has a short ratio of 10.34 compared to a short interest of 3.85 for RIO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RIO.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) beats Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RIO is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, RIO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, RIO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.