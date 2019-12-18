American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) vs. KLA Corporation (KLAC): Which is the Better Investment?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares are up more than 36.29% this year and recently increased 1.45% or $3.08 to settle at $215.60. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), on the other hand, is up 92.27% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $172.06 and has returned 6.95% during the past week.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) and KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AMT to grow earnings at a 22.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KLAC is expected to grow at a 13.56% annual rate. All else equal, AMT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 27.73% for KLA Corporation (KLAC). AMT’s ROI is 7.60% while KLAC has a ROI of 20.50%. The interpretation is that KLAC’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, KLAC’s free cash flow per share was +2.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMT’s free cash flow was 3.63% while KLAC converted 7.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KLAC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. AMT has a current ratio of 0.50 compared to 2.20 for KLAC. This means that KLAC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.10 versus a D/E of 0.00 for KLAC. AMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMT trades at a forward P/E of 47.45, a P/B of 18.21, and a P/S of 12.26, compared to a forward P/E of 15.50, a P/B of 10.26, and a P/S of 5.56 for KLAC. AMT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AMT is currently priced at a -4.93% to its one-year price target of 226.79. Comparatively, KLAC is -7.95% relative to its price target of 186.93. This suggests that KLAC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AMT has a beta of 0.40 and KLAC’s beta is 1.68. AMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AMT has a short ratio of 2.70 compared to a short interest of 1.68 for KLAC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KLAC.

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) beats American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KLAC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, KLAC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, KLAC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, KLAC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.