American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) vs. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF): Which is the Better Investment?

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares are down more than -11.93% this year and recently increased 1.29% or $0.36 to settle at $28.28. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF), on the other hand, is up 38.03% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $104.34 and has returned 1.87% during the past week.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are the two most active stocks in the Major Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect AAL to grow earnings at a 9.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, COF is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, AAL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 62.38% for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). AAL’s ROI is 9.00% while COF has a ROI of 16.20%. The interpretation is that COF’s business generates a higher return on investment than AAL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, COF’s free cash flow per share was +5.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, AAL’s free cash flow was -0.05% while COF converted 7.22% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COF is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 157.71 versus a D/E of 0.95 for COF. AAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AAL trades at a forward P/E of 5.27, a P/B of 78.56, and a P/S of 0.28, compared to a forward P/E of 8.77, a P/B of 0.93, and a P/S of 1.71 for COF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AAL is currently priced at a -22.98% to its one-year price target of 36.72. Comparatively, COF is -4.09% relative to its price target of 108.79. This suggests that AAL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AAL has a beta of 1.64 and COF’s beta is 1.29. COF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AAL has a short ratio of 5.86 compared to a short interest of 2.59 for COF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for COF.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) beats American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COF is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, COF has better sentiment signals based on short interest.