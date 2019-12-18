Altria Group, Inc. (MO) vs. Athenex, Inc. (ATNX): Comparing the Cigarettes Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) shares are up more than 2.92% this year and recently increased 0.45% or $0.23 to settle at $50.83. Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX), on the other hand, is up 3.31% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $13.11 and has returned -25.09% during the past week.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) and Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MO to grow earnings at a 6.17% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) has an EBITDA margin of 20.34%. This suggests that MO underlying business is more profitable MO’s ROI is 17.00% while ATNX has a ROI of -68.20%. The interpretation is that MO’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATNX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.70. Comparatively, ATNX’s free cash flow per share was -0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, MO’s free cash flow was 5.15% while ATNX converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MO has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.40 for ATNX. This means that ATNX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.65 versus a D/E of 0.37 for ATNX. MO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MO trades at a forward P/E of 11.43, a P/B of 9.00, and a P/S of 3.77, compared to a P/B of 6.90, and a P/S of 13.44 for ATNX. MO is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. MO is currently priced at a -4.54% to its one-year price target of 53.25. Comparatively, ATNX is -52.08% relative to its price target of 27.36. This suggests that ATNX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. MO has a short ratio of 1.79 compared to a short interest of 6.35 for ATNX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MO.

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) beats Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ATNX is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ATNX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ATNX is more undervalued relative to its price target.