Allergan plc (AGN) and Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY) Go Head-to-head

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) shares are up more than 42.24% this year and recently increased 0.95% or $1.78 to settle at $190.12. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY), on the other hand, is down -0.93% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $47.09 and has returned -0.23% during the past week.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) and Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) are the two most active stocks in the Drugs – Generic industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AGN to grow earnings at a 3.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BERY is expected to grow at a 13.10% annual rate. All else equal, BERY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.14% for Berry Global Group, Inc. (BERY). AGN’s ROI is -4.80% while BERY has a ROI of 6.80%. The interpretation is that BERY’s business generates a higher return on investment than AGN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AGN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +7.87. Comparatively, BERY’s free cash flow per share was +3.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGN’s free cash flow was 16.37% while BERY converted 5.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AGN has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 1.80 for BERY. This means that BERY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AGN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.39 versus a D/E of 7.02 for BERY. BERY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AGN trades at a forward P/E of 11.21, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.94, compared to a forward P/E of 10.31, a P/B of 3.85, and a P/S of 0.71 for BERY. AGN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AGN is currently priced at a 1.32% to its one-year price target of 187.64. Comparatively, BERY is -18.57% relative to its price target of 57.83. This suggests that BERY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AGN has a beta of 1.64 and BERY’s beta is 1.28. BERY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AGN has a short ratio of 6.19 compared to a short interest of 3.65 for BERY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BERY.

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) beats Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BERY has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, BERY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BERY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BERY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.