Alkermes plc (ALKS): Opportunities On The Horizon

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is one of the active stocks and its unusual movement is raising eyebrows among traders. Now trading with a market value of 3.30B, the company has a mix of catalysts and obstacles that spring from the nature of its operations. Everyone seems to have their own opinion of this stock. But what do the numbers really say? We think it’s a great time to take a fresh look.

It’s generally a good idea to start with the most fundamental piece of the picture: the balance sheet. The balance sheet health of any company plays a key role in its ability to meet its obligations and maintain the faith of its investment base. For ALKS, the company currently has 261.43 million of cash on the books, which is offset by 11.47 million in current liabilities. The trend over time is important to note. In this case, the company’s debt has been falling. The company also has 1.76 billion in total assets, balanced by 0 in total liabilities, which should give you a sense of the viability of the company under any number of imagined business contexts.

Alkermes plc saw 28965 in free cash flow last quarter, representing a quarterly net change in cash of 5336. Perhaps most importantly where cash movements are concerned, the company saw about 30007 in net operating cash flow.

As far as key trends that demonstrate something of the future investment potential of this stock, we need to take a closer look at the top line, first and foremost. Last quarter, the company saw 255.24 million in total revenues. That represents a quarterly year/year change in revenues of 0.03% in sequential terms, the ALKS saw sales decline by -0.10%.

But what about the bottom line? After all, that’s what really matters in the end. Alkermes plc is intriguing when broken down to its core data. The cost of selling goods last quarter was 42.32 million, yielding a gross basic income of 212.92 million. For shareholders, given the total diluted outstanding shares of 160.39M, this means overall earnings per share of -340. Note, this compares with a consensus analyst forecast of 0.06 in earnings per share for its next fiscal quarterly report.

Looking ahead at valuations, according to the consensus, the next fiscal year is forecast to bring about -0.10 in total earnings per share. However, one should always remember: the trends are more important than the forecasts. This continues to be an interesting story, and we look forward to updating it again soon on Alkermes plc.