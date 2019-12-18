Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) vs. PAVmed Inc. (PAVM): Which is the Better Investment?

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares are up more than 25.85% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.04 to settle at $58.61. PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM), on the other hand, is down -1.25% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $0.95 and has returned 8.42% during the past week.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) and PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ATVI to grow earnings at a 4.91% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) has an EBITDA margin of 28.04%. This suggests that ATVI underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ATVI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.36. Comparatively, PAVM’s free cash flow per share was -0.09.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. ATVI has a current ratio of 3.40 compared to 0.60 for PAVM. This means that ATVI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ATVI trades at a forward P/E of 23.45, a P/B of 3.67, and a P/S of 6.53, compared to for PAVM. ATVI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ATVI is currently priced at a -3.17% to its one-year price target of 60.53. Comparatively, PAVM is -68.33% relative to its price target of 3.00. This suggests that PAVM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ATVI has a beta of 0.82 and PAVM’s beta is 0.53. PAVM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ATVI has a short ratio of 3.71 compared to a short interest of 2.92 for PAVM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PAVM.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) beats Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. PAVM is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, PAVM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PAVM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PAVM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.