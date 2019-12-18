AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) vs. Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP): Comparing the Drug Manufacturers – Major Industry’s Most Active Stocks

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares are down more than -2.29% this year and recently increased 0.73% or $0.65 to settle at $90.08. Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP), on the other hand, is down -23.08% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $5.10 and has returned 7.37% during the past week.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) and Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Major industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect ABBV to grow earnings at a 3.67% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CAAP is expected to grow at a 28.30% annual rate. All else equal, CAAP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) has an EBITDA margin of 21.08%. This suggests that ABBV underlying business is more profitable ABBV’s ROI is 21.80% while CAAP has a ROI of 10.50%. The interpretation is that ABBV’s business generates a higher return on investment than CAAP’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ABBV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.01. Comparatively, CAAP’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABBV’s free cash flow was 9.07% while CAAP converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABBV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ABBV has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 1.00 for CAAP. This means that ABBV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ABBV trades at a forward P/E of 9.24, and a P/S of 4.09, compared to a forward P/E of 5.54, a P/B of 1.06, and a P/S of 0.51 for CAAP. ABBV is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. ABBV is currently priced at a -5.18% to its one-year price target of 95.00. Comparatively, CAAP is -46.54% relative to its price target of 9.54. This suggests that CAAP is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ABBV has a short ratio of 9.02 compared to a short interest of 0.89 for CAAP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CAAP.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) beats AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CAAP is more profitable. In terms of valuation, CAAP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CAAP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CAAP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.