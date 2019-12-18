A Side-by-side Analysis of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) and Covetrus, Inc. (CVET)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) shares are up more than 26.44% this year and recently increased 0.63% or $0.32 to settle at $51.51. Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET), on the other hand, is down -68.10% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $13.40 and has returned -1.11% during the past week.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) and Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ZION to grow earnings at a 3.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CVET is expected to grow at a 6.42% annual rate. All else equal, CVET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) has an EBITDA margin of 60.95%. This suggests that ZION underlying business is more profitable ZION’s ROI is 26.00% while CVET has a ROI of 6.90%. The interpretation is that ZION’s business generates a higher return on investment than CVET’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ZION’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.06. Comparatively, CVET’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZION’s free cash flow was 5.96% while CVET converted 0.56% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZION is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ZION’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.18 versus a D/E of 0.89 for CVET. CVET is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ZION trades at a forward P/E of 11.65, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 3.30, compared to a forward P/E of 19.48, a P/B of 1.13, and a P/S of 0.39 for CVET. ZION is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ZION is currently priced at a 1.08% to its one-year price target of 50.96. Comparatively, CVET is 15.22% relative to its price target of 11.63. This suggests that ZION is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ZION has a short ratio of 13.51 compared to a short interest of 5.63 for CVET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CVET.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) beats Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZION is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. ZION is more undervalued relative to its price target.