A Side-by-side Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) and Carlyle Group L.P. (CG)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares are up more than 37.08% this year and recently increased 0.67% or $0.29 to settle at $43.29. Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG), on the other hand, is up 94.16% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $30.58 and has returned 3.91% during the past week.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, CG is expected to grow at a 15.80% annual rate. All else equal, CG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 42.98% for Carlyle Group L.P. (CG).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. Z’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.51. Comparatively, CG’s free cash flow per share was +3.72. On a percent-of-sales basis, Z’s free cash flow was -23.48% while CG converted 17.97% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Z trades at a P/B of 2.60, and a P/S of 2.85, compared to a forward P/E of 13.07, a P/B of 3.96, and a P/S of 3.48 for CG. Z is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. Z is currently priced at a -6.9% to its one-year price target of 46.50. Comparatively, CG is 0.49% relative to its price target of 30.43. This suggests that Z is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. Z has a short ratio of 10.59 compared to a short interest of 7.28 for CG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CG.

Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) beats Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CG higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, Z is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, CG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.