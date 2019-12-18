A Side-by-side Analysis of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) and Deere & Company (DE)

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) shares are up more than 51.70% this year and recently increased 0.54% or $0.08 to settle at $14.76. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), on the other hand, is up 15.87% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $172.85 and has returned 2.95% during the past week.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) and Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) are the two most active stocks in the Printed Circuit Boards industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TTMI to grow earnings at a 9.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DE is expected to grow at a 13.77% annual rate. All else equal, DE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 20.66% for Deere & Company (DE). TTMI’s ROI is 8.90% while DE has a ROI of 7.60%. The interpretation is that TTMI’s business generates a higher return on investment than DE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TTMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.24. Comparatively, DE’s free cash flow per share was +4.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, TTMI’s free cash flow was 0.89% while DE converted 3.87% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TTMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 3.70 for DE. DE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TTMI trades at a forward P/E of 11.80, a P/B of 1.25, and a P/S of 0.55, compared to a forward P/E of 15.59, a P/B of 4.45, and a P/S of 1.40 for DE. TTMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TTMI is currently priced at a 0.48% to its one-year price target of 14.69. Comparatively, DE is -2.28% relative to its price target of 176.89. This suggests that DE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TTMI has a beta of 2.57 and DE’s beta is 1.14. DE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TTMI has a short ratio of 16.69 compared to a short interest of 3.04 for DE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DE.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) beats TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DE generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TTMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, DE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.