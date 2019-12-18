A Side-by-side Analysis of The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) and Weibo Corporation (WB)

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) shares are up more than 14.90% this year and recently decreased -0.19% or -$0.01 to settle at $5.32. Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB), on the other hand, is down -22.39% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $45.35 and has returned 5.71% during the past week.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) and Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect MEET to grow earnings at a 28.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WB is expected to grow at a 5.83% annual rate. All else equal, MEET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 40.32% for Weibo Corporation (WB). MEET’s ROI is 1.50% while WB has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that WB’s business generates a higher return on investment than MEET’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. MEET’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, WB’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, MEET’s free cash flow was 0.01% while WB converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MEET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MEET has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 4.50 for WB. This means that WB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MEET’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.17 versus a D/E of 0.79 for WB. WB is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MEET trades at a forward P/E of 8.64, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 1.80, compared to a forward P/E of 15.84, a P/B of 4.81, and a P/S of 5.73 for WB. MEET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MEET is currently priced at a -16.22% to its one-year price target of 6.35. Comparatively, WB is -7.56% relative to its price target of 49.06. This suggests that MEET is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. MEET has a beta of 1.56 and WB’s beta is 2.13. MEET’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MEET has a short ratio of 10.19 compared to a short interest of 6.13 for WB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WB.

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEET) beats Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MEET is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MEET is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MEET is more undervalued relative to its price target.