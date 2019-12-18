A Side-by-side Analysis of The Chemours Company (CC) and Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares are down more than -37.46% this year and recently increased 1.26% or $0.22 to settle at $17.65. Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA), on the other hand, is up 14.27% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $8.81 and has returned -2.87% during the past week.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) and Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CC to grow earnings at a -8.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MESA is expected to grow at a 15.30% annual rate. All else equal, MESA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 52.79% for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA). CC’s ROI is 19.60% while MESA has a ROI of 5.30%. The interpretation is that CC’s business generates a higher return on investment than MESA’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.72. Comparatively, MESA’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, CC’s free cash flow was 1.77% while MESA converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. CC has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.60 for MESA. This means that CC can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.97 versus a D/E of 2.13 for MESA. CC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CC trades at a forward P/E of 5.27, a P/B of 3.45, and a P/S of 0.54, compared to a forward P/E of 3.95, a P/B of 0.74, and a P/S of 0.38 for MESA. CC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CC is currently priced at a -27.16% to its one-year price target of 24.23. Comparatively, MESA is -33.11% relative to its price target of 13.17. This suggests that MESA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CC has a short ratio of 6.27 compared to a short interest of 2.73 for MESA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MESA.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) beats The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MESA generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MESA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MESA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MESA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.