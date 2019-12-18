A Side-by-side Analysis of Textron Inc. (TXT) and Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (VKTX)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares are down more than -3.37% this year and recently increased 0.82% or $0.36 to settle at $44.44. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX), on the other hand, is up 6.27% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $8.13 and has returned 6.00% during the past week.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) and Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TXT to grow earnings at a 9.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VKTX is expected to grow at a 40.00% annual rate. All else equal, VKTX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Textron Inc. (TXT) has an EBITDA margin of 17.55%. This suggests that TXT underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TXT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.88. Comparatively, VKTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.05.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. TXT has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 46.70 for VKTX. This means that VKTX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TXT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.00 for VKTX. TXT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TXT trades at a forward P/E of 11.69, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 0.78, compared to a P/B of 2.06, for VKTX. TXT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TXT is currently priced at a -20.29% to its one-year price target of 55.75. Comparatively, VKTX is -65.7% relative to its price target of 23.70. This suggests that VKTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. TXT has a beta of 1.70 and VKTX’s beta is 2.29. TXT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. TXT has a short ratio of 3.84 compared to a short interest of 11.45 for VKTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TXT.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) beats Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. VKTX is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VKTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, VKTX is more undervalued relative to its price target.