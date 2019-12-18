A Side-by-side Analysis of Sunrun Inc. (RUN) and WW International, Inc. (WW)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares are up more than 31.22% this year and recently increased 0.21% or $0.03 to settle at $14.29. WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), on the other hand, is up 2.72% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $39.60 and has returned 0.53% during the past week.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) and WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) are the two most active stocks in the Semiconductor – Specialized industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RUN to grow earnings at a 25.73% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, WW is expected to grow at a -6.80% annual rate. All else equal, RUN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 26.49% for WW International, Inc. (WW). RUN’s ROI is -4.30% while WW has a ROI of 39.00%. The interpretation is that WW’s business generates a higher return on investment than RUN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. RUN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.10. Comparatively, WW’s free cash flow per share was +0.99. On a percent-of-sales basis, RUN’s free cash flow was -0.03% while WW converted 4.4% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. RUN has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 0.90 for WW. This means that RUN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

RUN trades at a forward P/E of 25.20, a P/B of 1.81, and a P/S of 2.01, compared to a forward P/E of 19.38, and a P/S of 1.89 for WW. RUN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. RUN is currently priced at a -29.95% to its one-year price target of 20.40. Comparatively, WW is 8.32% relative to its price target of 36.56. This suggests that RUN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. RUN has a beta of 0.68 and WW’s beta is 2.30. RUN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. RUN has a short ratio of 8.51 compared to a short interest of 2.98 for WW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WW.

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) beats Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WW is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, WW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.