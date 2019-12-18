A Side-by-side Analysis of Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) and Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA)

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) shares are down more than -36.35% this year and recently increased 0.07% or $0.01 to settle at $7.46. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA), on the other hand, is up 45.96% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $58.59 and has returned 1.23% during the past week.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) and Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SNH to grow earnings at a 3.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VOYA is expected to grow at a 20.37% annual rate. All else equal, VOYA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.09% for Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA). SNH’s ROI is 3.40% while VOYA has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that VOYA’s business generates a higher return on investment than SNH’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SNH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, VOYA’s free cash flow per share was +1.86. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNH’s free cash flow was -0.43% while VOYA converted 2.94% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VOYA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SNH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.29 versus a D/E of 0.29 for VOYA. SNH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SNH trades at a forward P/E of 51.45, a P/B of 0.63, and a P/S of 1.67, compared to a forward P/E of 9.39, a P/B of 0.77, and a P/S of 0.88 for VOYA. SNH is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SNH is currently priced at a -14.74% to its one-year price target of 8.75. Comparatively, VOYA is -7.1% relative to its price target of 63.07. This suggests that SNH is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SNH has a beta of 0.45 and VOYA’s beta is 1.51. SNH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SNH has a short ratio of 2.74 compared to a short interest of 16.13 for VOYA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNH.

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) beats Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VOYA is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VOYA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis,