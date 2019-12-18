A Side-by-side Analysis of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) and Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shares are up more than 19.71% this year and recently increased 0.13% or $0.03 to settle at $22.29. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), on the other hand, is down -52.44% year to date as of 12/16/2019. It currently trades at $3.02 and has returned 5.96% during the past week.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect PMT to grow earnings at a 4.15% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has an EBITDA margin of 54.61%. This suggests that PMT underlying business is more profitable PMT’s ROI is 2.20% while QTT has a ROI of -130.80%. The interpretation is that PMT’s business generates a higher return on investment than QTT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -15.73. Comparatively, QTT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, PMT’s free cash flow was -0.27% while QTT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, QTT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PMT trades at a forward P/E of 10.44, a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 2.98, compared to a P/S of 1.11 for QTT. PMT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PMT is currently priced at a -3.92% to its one-year price target of 23.20. Comparatively, QTT is -19.68% relative to its price target of 3.76. This suggests that QTT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PMT has a short ratio of 3.97 compared to a short interest of 11.09 for QTT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PMT.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QTT is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, QTT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, QTT is more undervalued relative to its price target.