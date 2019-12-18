A Side-by-side Analysis of New Gold Inc. (NGD) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN), on the other hand, is down -9.49% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $14.68 and has returned -0.88% during the past week.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NGD to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BVN is expected to grow at a 18.43% annual rate. All else equal, BVN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. NGD’s ROI is -58.90% while BVN has a ROI of 0.80%. The interpretation is that BVN’s business generates a higher return on investment than NGD’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. NGD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, BVN’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, NGD’s free cash flow was 0.01% while BVN converted 4.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BVN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. NGD has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 1.70 for BVN. This means that NGD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NGD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.22 for BVN. NGD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NGD trades at a forward P/E of 42.00, a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.83, compared to a forward P/E of 19.50, a P/B of 1.32, and a P/S of 4.50 for BVN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NGD is currently priced at a -79.05% to its one-year price target of 4.01. Comparatively, BVN is -7.96% relative to its price target of 15.95. This suggests that NGD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. NGD has a beta of 1.00 and BVN’s beta is 0.46. BVN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NGD has a short ratio of 1.04 compared to a short interest of 4.44 for BVN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NGD.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) beats New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BVN higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.