A Side-by-side Analysis of Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) shares are up more than 8.94% this year and recently increased 0.83% or $0.21 to settle at $25.48. Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO), on the other hand, is up 147.92% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $7.14 and has returned -0.42% during the past week.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, EGO is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, EGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) has an EBITDA margin of 79.1%. This suggests that MUR underlying business is more profitable MUR’s ROI is 6.10% while EGO has a ROI of -10.00%. The interpretation is that MUR’s business generates a higher return on investment than EGO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MUR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.67. Comparatively, EGO’s free cash flow per share was +0.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, MUR’s free cash flow was 4.1% while EGO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MUR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MUR has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 2.30 for EGO. This means that EGO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MUR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.49 versus a D/E of 0.16 for EGO. MUR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MUR trades at a forward P/E of 28.50, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 1.44, compared to a forward P/E of 8.43, a P/B of 0.34, and a P/S of 2.11 for EGO. MUR is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. MUR is currently priced at a -9% to its one-year price target of 28.00. Comparatively, EGO is 290.16% relative to its price target of 1.83. This suggests that MUR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MUR has a beta of 2.12 and EGO’s beta is 1.85. EGO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MUR has a short ratio of 8.48 compared to a short interest of 1.18 for EGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EGO.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) beats Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EGO is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, EGO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.