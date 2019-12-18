A Side-by-side Analysis of MPLX LP (MPLX) and First Solar, Inc. (FSLR)

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares are down more than -16.37% this year and recently decreased -1.36% or -$0.35 to settle at $25.34. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), on the other hand, is up 32.61% year to date as of 12/17/2019. It currently trades at $56.30 and has returned 7.30% during the past week.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect MPLX to grow earnings at a 4.47% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FSLR is expected to grow at a 35.63% annual rate. All else equal, FSLR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.41% for First Solar, Inc. (FSLR). MPLX’s ROI is 6.80% while FSLR has a ROI of 0.50%. The interpretation is that MPLX’s business generates a higher return on investment than FSLR’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. MPLX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.55. Comparatively, FSLR’s free cash flow per share was -4.71. On a percent-of-sales basis, MPLX’s free cash flow was -9.06% while FSLR converted -22.12% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MPLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. MPLX has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 4.00 for FSLR. This means that FSLR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MPLX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.18 versus a D/E of 0.09 for FSLR. MPLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MPLX trades at a forward P/E of 9.97, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 3.24, compared to a forward P/E of 15.60, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 2.52 for FSLR. MPLX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MPLX is currently priced at a -23.67% to its one-year price target of 33.20. Comparatively, FSLR is -21.3% relative to its price target of 71.54. This suggests that MPLX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. MPLX has a beta of 1.04 and FSLR’s beta is 1.31. MPLX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. MPLX has a short ratio of 7.39 compared to a short interest of 8.61 for FSLR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MPLX.

MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) beats First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MPLX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. MPLX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MPLX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.